Store owners return to the Kearsarge Plaza after a blaze completely destroyed one business

Erie, PA - Caution tap now lining part of the Kearsarge Plaza. The doorways to the Fancy Nail Salon, and Imperial Buffet both now covered with plywood and a fire investigation notice has been placed. Just over on the other side of the plaza Mammoth Restoration was onsite helping to clear the damage.

" The roofing is all connected and it's pushed a lot of smoke," said Mammoth Restoration Employee Michael Bennet. "It is going to take a little time to get ready. "

Business owners were out to see the full extent of the damage left by the smoke.



"There is smoke on everything in the entire office," said Landa Vision owner Jessica Landa. "It is going to be a big clean up."

Landa let us inside to see some of the damage left by the smoke. Adding the damage is disappointing after the grand opening back in April. Erie Pack and Ship store owner Curt Raines telling us he will have to throw away any consumables and the ceiling tiles will need to be replaced. The question on many minds, who is held responsible for the smoke and water damage cost. Bob Lafaro of Lafrao Insurance says the individual businesses insurance policy should cover the cost of damage and lost revenue.

"Business interruption coverage is going to reimburse you to cover loss of profits and continuing costs while your business is down," said Lafaro. "Which is defined as any reasonable time to get your business resumed."

Lafaro says business owners could argue that payroll be covered as well due to the business interruption.

