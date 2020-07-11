Storm and rough waters cause multiple water rescues across Lake Erie

With the severe weather occurring today here in Erie, multiple water rescues have taken place.

According to reports, A water rescue has taken place off of Lawrence Park Marina. Everyone involved in this rescue has been reported as rescued.

A water rescue has also taken place over in Harborcreek off of Shades Beach where a boat has been capsized.

Over at Presque Isle a boat was reported missing off of beach eight. Water damage has also been reported over at Presque Isle.

Boaters are also reported to be in distress off of Niagara Pier.

We have also been told that off of South Shore Drive North, five fishing boats have been reported missing. In this rescue, 14 people have now been rescued.

These are all developing reports and we will continue to update you as they continue to come in.