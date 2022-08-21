Storms around the area have caused some major damage in Edinboro on Saturday evening.

Edinboro Fire Department was busy assisting Edinboro Police and Streets Department while clearing blockages from the roadways.

Some of the reported heaviest damage was along Route 99 and Kinter Hill Road where powerlines were knocked out of service.

Crews used heavy equipment to clear the debris from the roadways.

The clean up from the storm has continued through out the day.

There were no reported injuries from this storm. The power has also been restored to most of the area.