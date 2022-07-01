Wild weather hit the area Friday night bringing much needed rain, but also causing some major problems across Erie County.

Thousands of people were without power for a short time Friday due to the storm. At one point, nearly 5,000 people were without power.

This was the scene Friday just after 6 p.m. in Harborcreek.

Buffalo Road closed near Depot Road because of downed trees and power lines. There were also reports of a tree on the train tracks as well.

Penelec was on the scene working to repair the downed power lines and restore power to the area.