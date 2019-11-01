Storm damage seen across Erie County









Presque Isle State Park wasn’t the only place taking on damage overnight.

A tree fell on a house in the 500 block of East 12th Street. The tree took off the edge of the curb when it fell.

Traffic was blocked by a tree that fell across the top of the road. It took a couple people with chainsaws a few hours to clear the downed trees.

Damage was also seen in Wattsburg. Strong winds over 50 miles per hour toppled a tree next to a Wattsburg home. Luckily, no one was injured as the tree narrowly missed the house.

A tree also fell on a home in the 9800 block of West Lake Road in Lake City. It brought down utility lines and kept crews busy clearing it away.

There were also reports of trees down in Conneaut, Elk Creek, and Fairview Townships.

Wind gusts at the Erie International Airport have approached 50 miles per hour.