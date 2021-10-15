Storms possible late afternoon/evening

Erie, Pa. — October continues to act very different from what is considered normal. It has been significantly warmer than normal. We are watching the potential for strong to severe storms by late afternoon and through the evening.

Severe Storm Risk Friday PM

A complex storm will swing a cold front across our area overnight into Saturday morning. There could be a few strong to severe thunderstorms that may fire up ahead of this cold front by late Friday afternoon or evening. The primary concern with thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain. The severe risk hinges on the amount of destabilization. If skies remain cloudy through the afternoon, the severe risk will remain low. If enough breaks in the clouds occur, then locally strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Friday futurecast around 8PM.

Some storms will possibly develop around or after 3 p.m. The highest risk for severe arrives between 5-9 p.m. Rain and embedded thundery downpours will continue overnight into Saturday morning. It will turn cooler by Saturday afternoon, with lake effect rain showers likely developing through the afternoon.