Stormwater Management Fee plan on the table next year for Erie City Council

Since Erie City Council denied the stormwater management fees plan, the topic is still on the table for next year.

Mayor Joe Schember says City Council members wanted more detailed information about the stormwater fee plan.

Schember says council members will be provided with more information early next year. He says that he hopes city council will approve the stormwater management plan next year so the fees could be included in the city real estate taxes.

“I’ve talked to a few of the incoming council members and they seem in favor of it. They didn’t understand why council put it off. I’m really hoping we can put that in effect. The billing is going to be a little more expensive for us because we wanted to include the bill with the real estate tax bills for the city.” said Mayor Joe Schember.

Schember adding that it’s too late for 2022. However, he hopes the water management fees will be included in tax bills in 2023 pending council approval.

