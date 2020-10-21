Stranded fisherman rescued from flooded Elk Creek

Crews recused a fisherman today who was stranded out on the peninsula.

Lake City Fire Rescue Crews were called to Elk Creek in Lake City around 9 a.m. this morning for calls of a stranded fisherman.

They say the man walked on the peninsula, but within minutes the creek water had risen and created an island.

The man called 911. When rescue crews arrived they launched an inflatable boat and were able to pick him up and bring him safely back to shore.

“Any rain fall between here and McKean impacts the water levels of Elk Creek. So, when the water level could be down when you get here, but it’s sill raining somewhere else, and obviously all that water has to go downstream, it can rise very quickly,” said Juston Cannon, Lake City Fire Company.

Cannon says this happens several times a year, where the water level goes up and down after rain hits and that it can change drastically day to day.