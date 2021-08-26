Street closing Thursday for 2021 Zabawa Parish Festival

The annual Zabawa Parish Festival will return this weekend, running from Friday through Sunday, which means the City of Erie will be closing the surrounding streets to accommodate.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, E. 23rd between Ash & Reed Streets will close until noon on Monday, Aug. 30.

Starting on Friday, August 27, at 7 a.m., Reed Street from 22nd to 24th Street will also be closed to thru traffic until noon on Monday.

The Zabawa Festival will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 12 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Parking will be restricted to the following locations:

South side of East 23rd between Ash & Reed Streets

North side of East 23rd between Ash & Reed Streets from the West side of the social hall

Both sides of East 23rd Street

West side of Reed Street, starting on the SW corner of 23rd & Reed, South to the alley.

