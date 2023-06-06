(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie has announced street closings taking place between June 7-12, according to their Facebook page.
The following street closings are for milling and/or paving:
- Wednesday, June 7
- East Fifth Street from East to Pennsylvania avenues
- East Fifth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Dunn Boulevard
- East 14th Street from French to Holland streets
- East 16th Street from Holland to German streets
- Pear Street between Woodlawn Avenue and Fairmount Parkway
- West Second Street from Plum to Cascade streets
- Thursday, June 8
- East Fifth Street from East to Pennsylvania avenues
- East Fifth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Dunn Boulevard
- East 14th Street from French to Holland streets
- East 15th Street from Ash Street to the dead end
- West Second Street from Plum to Cascade streets
- Friday, June 9
- East 15th Street from Ash Street to the dead end
- East 16th Street from German to Holland streets
Street closings for demo work is as follows:
- June 9 at 9:30 a.m. – June 12 at 6 a.m.
- Cherry Street from W. 12th to W. 15th streets.
For additional information, please contact Rob Lake at 814-870-1370 or on the City of Erie’s website.