(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie has announced street closings taking place between June 7-12, according to their Facebook page.

The following street closings are for milling and/or paving:

  • Wednesday, June 7
    • East Fifth Street from East to Pennsylvania avenues
    • East Fifth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Dunn Boulevard
    • East 14th Street from French to Holland streets
    • East 16th Street from Holland to German streets
    • Pear Street between Woodlawn Avenue and Fairmount Parkway
    • West Second Street from Plum to Cascade streets
  • Thursday, June 8
    • East Fifth Street from East to Pennsylvania avenues
    • East Fifth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Dunn Boulevard
    • East 14th Street from French to Holland streets
    • East 15th Street from Ash Street to the dead end
    • West Second Street from Plum to Cascade streets
  • Friday, June 9
    • East 15th Street from Ash Street to the dead end
    • East 16th Street from German to Holland streets

Street closings for demo work is as follows:

  • June 9 at 9:30 a.m. – June 12 at 6 a.m.
    • Cherry Street from W. 12th to W. 15th streets.

For additional information, please contact Rob Lake at 814-870-1370 or on the City of Erie’s website.