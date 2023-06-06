Traffic sign with flags reading Utilitary Work Ahead with traffic cones on road with electronic arrow pointing to the right to divert traffic

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie has announced street closings taking place between June 7-12, according to their Facebook page.

The following street closings are for milling and/or paving:

Wednesday, June 7 East Fifth Street from East to Pennsylvania avenues East Fifth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Dunn Boulevard East 14th Street from French to Holland streets East 16th Street from Holland to German streets Pear Street between Woodlawn Avenue and Fairmount Parkway West Second Street from Plum to Cascade streets



Thursday, June 8 East Fifth Street from East to Pennsylvania avenues East Fifth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Dunn Boulevard East 14th Street from French to Holland streets East 15th Street from Ash Street to the dead end West Second Street from Plum to Cascade streets



Friday, June 9 East 15th Street from Ash Street to the dead end East 16th Street from German to Holland streets



Street closings for demo work is as follows:

June 9 at 9:30 a.m. – June 12 at 6 a.m. Cherry Street from W. 12th to W. 15th streets.



For additional information, please contact Rob Lake at 814-870-1370 or on the City of Erie’s website.