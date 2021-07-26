Street closure: What streets will be closed for paving this week?

If you’re traveling throughout Erie, you may have some delays due to road construction.

According to the City of Erie Facebook page, these 11 locations in Erie are expected to be closed this week for paving:

West 34th (Gerry – Schaper)

Geist (West 25th – West 26th)

Berst (West 24th – West 26th)

West 22nd (Rudolph – Berst)

Washington Place (West 22nd – West 24th)

West 23rd (Baur – Washington)

East 20th (Wayne – Buffalo)

Hayes (East Ave – Pennsylvania)

East 35th (Brandes – Pennsylvania)

East 32nd (Brandes – East Ave)

East 31st (East Ave – Burton)

