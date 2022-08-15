(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie is announcing a set of street closures that will impact various streets through Aug. 18.

All of the closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Plum Street will see two closures. One closure has been underway since Aug. 11 and will stay closed through Aug. 17 from West 5th to Front streets. On Aug. 17 and 18, Plum Street will be closed from West 10th to West 11th streets.

From Aug. 15 through Aug. 17, West 11th Street will be closed from Cascade to Liberty streets.

West 2nd Street will be closed from Liberty to Poplar streets on Aug. 18.

Liberty Street will be closed from West 2nd to West 5th streets on Aug. 18.