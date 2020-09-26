Street name unveiled for local community role model

One Erie native’s legacy is continuing at the corner of East 19th and Wayne Street.

Bettie Vincent Way was unveiled today by Mayor Joe Schember and other local leaders.

Bettie Vincent, who passed away in August, is being remembered for her economical impact here in Erie.

Vincent’s accomplishments included helped to send hundreds of students to school and becoming a leader to all who came to know her.

During the unveiling, local leaders commemorated on the impact that she had on the community.

“It’s important for our young people to understand that even in the African American community, we do have role models. She is a definite role model not only to young women, but young men,” said Bishop Dwayne Brock, CEO of Eagle’s Nest.

Bettie Vincent also owned and renovated many houses alongside East 19th Street.