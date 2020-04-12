Street race leads to accident and house fire

Two people have been arrested after a car crashed into a house which caused it to catch on fire last night.

According to police this incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night at the intersection of East 21st and Ash St.

This accident was the result of two drivers chasing each other. One driver struck a a parked car near the intersection.

This caused the parked car to fly into a house while then striking a gas meter thus catching the house on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Police are still investigating the situation.