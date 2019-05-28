Streets closed for Rib Fest

Some streets in downtown Erie are closed as crews prepare for Rib Fest.

State street is blocked off from 7th to 5th street and North and South Park Row are also closed.



Rib Fest kicks off tomorrow starting at 11 a.m. and runs through Saturday.

This year the festival will feature some new local vendors, along with the touring rib teams. “What the vendors tell me is they love Erie. They love the way people are so receptive toward them, they stand in line, they have a comradery, they look forward to their favorite teams every year. Its all about Erie and they talk about Erie all across the country,” said Kathi Danielson, Owner of Performance & Event Management.

Rib Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday and then from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.