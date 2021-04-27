Stricter move over laws will be enforced across the commonwealth starting today April 27th.

The move over law now applies to construction and rescue workers, but also to stranded motorists with their flashers on.

Drivers must move over one lane if possible and if that is not possible drivers must slow down to at least 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.

Craig Shuey, the Chief Operating Officer at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, said that drivers should pay attention to these changes.

“We hope that you abide by that and reduce your speed, pay attention and continue driving through those work zones as if the people who worked there were your friends,” said Craig Shuey, Chief Operating Officer at PA Turnpike Commission.

Pennsylvania State Police will be enforcing these changes to the move over law.