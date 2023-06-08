The clock is ticking for Wabtec and its union employees to reach a new agreement. If they can’t reach an agreement, more than 1,400 union members may strike.

The deadline is fast approaching as both sides work to avoid a strike. Negotiations have been ongoing even late into the hours on Thursday.

One member of the UE Local 506 said the last time talks like this happened with a midnight deadline, both sides were at the table well past 2 a.m. There’s a lot that union members and Wabtec don’t see eye to eye on.

In a contract negotiation update provided by UE 506 on their website, they are asking for several economic proposals including wages, benefits, paid time off, a right to strike over grievances, seniority, temporary transfers, contract expiration dates and leaves of absence amongst several proposals.

Wabtec authorities released a statement saying in part that “they provided a comprehensive proposal to the UE today and have been working with a federal mediator today and throughout this evening.”

With all of that being said, there are still many unknowns. While the union authorized a strike if necessary, it’s unclear if things will come to that now.