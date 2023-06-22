A day-long vote by union workers may be the last chance to avoid a strike at the Wabtec plant in Lawrence Park.

There’s a contract vote that could lead to a strike at Wabtec in Lawrence Park.

After weeks of negotiations, about 1,400 members of UE Locals 506 and 618 are voting Thursday on what’s being called Wabtec’s best and final offer.

If they reject the offer, employees are expected to hit the picket line.

“We’ve made a lot of proposals, put a lot of thought into it from the prospective of our membership and quite honestly virtually everything has been rejected and we negotiated through threats and intimidation and so it’s in our members hands now. They’ll make the decision,” said Scott Slawson, president of UE Local 506.

One union activist said this Wabtec situation reinforces why unions are still relevant and necessary.

“If unions didn’t play an important role in our lives today, we wouldn’t see everyone from Starbucks workers to the folks out at Wabtec trying to organize trying to get an agreement with their employers to ensure that the workplace is safe and compensation is fair,” said Jim Wertz, a PennWest professor.

Wertz said these negotiations and looming strike have a direct impact on our community.

“Number one, Wabtec is the second largest employer here in Erie County and that’s important to our local economy. Number two, to have such a sizable workforce with living wages who are able to then participate in the larger economy has multiple effects that really are immeasurable,” Wertz said.