Striking Erie Strayer workers march around boss’s house

Striking Erie Strayer workers marched around their boss’s house in hopes of sparking change.

Workers from Erie Strayer, along with other union workers in the community, joined together to march around the outside of Kyle Strayer’s house.

Strayer is the President and CEO of Erie Strayer Company.

This is the fourth time that the workers have done this, but this time with a bigger group of people.

Workers are on strike demanding dental insurance and better living wages.

They hope that by going to their boss’s house that a change will happen so they can get a new contract.

“We really believe they have no intention of trying to reach a fair deal at this point. I mean why would they?” said Tracy Cutright, Vice President of Local 851.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Another bargaining meeting is scheduled for Friday December 17th.