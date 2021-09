Strong storms have left behind heavy damage in Crawford and Mercer Counties.

Much of the damage seen here happened near Route 358 and Route 845 near Sandy Lake.

A roof on a restaurant in the area sustained damage from the storm.

There appears to be significant damage to several other buildings.

No word has been released on any injuries being reported.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists