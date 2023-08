(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We dodged a bullet last night with severe weather, but can we do it again? Tough call on that.

This time the ingredients for severe weather are better aligned, with some strong winds and a small threat of funnel clouds. Torrential downpours and flooding are also a good bet. The best chance of severe weather is between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday night.

