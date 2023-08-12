The air will be warm and increasingly humid today. An approaching cold front will interact with this air mass, setting off some showers and storms by early afternoon. Best chances for severe in Crawford and Warren counties, though Erie county will also most likely see some action this afternoon. Greatest threat is strong downburst winds, though large hail and funnel clouds are possible. The biggest X-factor is the amount of sun we receive between now and early afternoon. The more sun we receive, the better the threat of severe weather. Will monitor and update as needed.