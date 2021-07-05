Strong UV rays cause caution to some people about the time they spend outdoors

High temperatures and bright sunlight were the order of the day for people enjoying the outdoors during the holiday weekend.

Strong UV rays are causing some people to be cautious about the time they spend outdoors.

Several parents at Liberty Park said that they try to be mindful of how much time their children spend outdoors when the sun is this strong.

Some people said that they feel it is important for kids to play outdoors, and they try to plan activities when it is not as hot.

One parent said that they try to protect themselves and their young children by applying sunscreen and keeping them hydrated.

“We just try to stay home when it’s nice or hot out. In the AC, play Legos, or whatever,” said Josh Durivage, Parent.

“Generally we wouldn’t stay out at this time of day. We try to get out earlier or later, but we’re kind of on a road trip right now, so we had to make an exception, but we definitely got sunscreen and shirts and hats,” said Dana Marks, Parent.

