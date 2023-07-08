160 years ago, about 150,000 soldiers fought in the town of Gettysburg alongside Brigadier General Strong Vincent.

Reenactors and troops commemorated the effort and sacrifices made by those soldiers and Vincent Saturday at the Erie Cemetery and came to render military honor.

It included delivering rifle volleys and a cannon salute. One re-enactor told us that Vincent is originally from Waterford and graduated from Harvard.

He said that he honors Vincent to keep history alive.

“We have local heroes. We have really strong local history, and we can’t forget it. I know now a days people don’t like what they hear they might change it or might just skip over it. We can’t forget any of it,” said Tom Hansen, Strong Vincent re-enactor.

Hansen said he was sure to include local representation of re-enactors while planning this year’s commemoration.