Strong winds are responsible for a tree and pole crashing into houses.

The first call went out for a tree onto a house at 5760 Peck Road at 11:40 Thursday night. The tree leaving a small hole in the home and bringing down an electrical wire as well. No injuries were reported.

The second call going out for a pole onto a house at 12220 East Lake Road at midnight. The house sustained no damage and the residents still had power. No injuries were reported in this incident as well.