Strong winds led to high water and damage down on Bayfront

Strong winds led to high water and damage in the city and county.

Wind gusts of 52 miles per hour caused waves to crash above the walls on Dobbins Landing.

Rum Runners submerged under water, a scene similar to Friday when high water wreaked havoc along the Bayfront.

High water also crashed above the walls near the maritime museum threatening to damage things inside.

Flagship Niagara Captain Billy Sabatini said sandbags and plastic are being used to prevent too much water from getting in the building and no damage has been reported.

The front entrance of the Bayfront Sheraton Hotel also flooded with water.

High water concerns led Presque Isle officials to close the park to the public today.

Strong winds also knocked down a tree in the 400 block of West 7th Street earlier this evening.