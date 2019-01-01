Strong winds on New Year's Eve left some people in our area waking up to storm damage

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

While many were out and about celebrating New Year's Eve on Monday night many families were at home experiencing heavy winds and for New Year's day saw some damage on their properties.

Fire Fighters were seen fixing the damage that happened on East 40th Street where a tree fell slightly damaging the roof of a house. According to the Erie County Emergency Management, they received 51 calls regarding storm damage in our area.

"The highest reported gust was 55 mph at the Erie airport but that ended up happening after that line of intense rain moved through so that was closer to 1:52 am,"said Meteorologist Dan Rupp.

A neighborhood in the Walnut Creek area had one care that was barely visible as it was covered with branches. The combination of winds and rain made some neighborhoods get covered with twigs, branches, leaves, and trees.

Fortunately there was not much damage to homes and no injuries were reported. According to Penelec's website many are without power. Those repairs are expected to be completed by 11:30 Tuesday night.