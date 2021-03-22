Structure fire closes portion of Parker Rd. in Union City

A massive fire had several fire crews working hard this morning to contain the flames.

It’s breaking news this morning.

Calls came in around 5 a.m. Monday for a structure fire in the 16000 block of Parker Rd. in Union City.

Once crews arrived on scene, they found a home and garage fully involved in flames. That garage housing around 20 vehicles.

Embers from that fire also sparked several small brush fires. Assistance from neighboring fire departments was called in to help prevent those flames from reaching a propane tank.

The road has been shut down while firefighters continue to work.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.