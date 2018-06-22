Structure fire in Jamestown PA this morning

A unit on the 800 block of Winding Way in Jamestown, PA became fully engulfed in flames earlier this morning.

Crews from North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department, Summit VFD, Jamestown VFD, and Greenville were on scene fighting the blaze. The pictures were sent to us by a viewer who tells us this location is next to Pymatuming Lake in North Shenango Township, Crawford County. Thank you, Jennifer Grennan for the 'See It, Shoot It, Send It' shots!

No word yet on the cause of the fire. Crews continue to investigate.