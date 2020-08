Firefighters responded to a structure fire this morning that left a home with damage.

The fire was located at 3308 Highland Road in Millcreek Township. Firefighters responded shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

Crews from West Ridge Fire Department arrived quickly to the scene. It’s not clear at this time if anyone was home at the time of the fire, but no major injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.