Structure of Harris Family Daycare demolished

The scene of one of Erie’s most heartbreaking tragedies is no more.

The house where five young lives were lost in a day care fire last August is demolished.

Join us now with a live look at what is in store for the West 11th Street lot of the former Harris Family Daycare.

Dumpsters are filled and a construction team is working to finish the demolition of the house. But now the question is, what is to come for this property and the future?

“Even though the structure is gone, we should still remember those children,” said Andy Zimmerman, Code Enforcement Manager of the City of Erie.

The structure that was left following a fire that killed five children back in August is demolished. Leaving the future of the property back in the hands of the owner Elaine Harris.

“It’s really up to the owner. She is going to have to maintain the property, keep the grass mowed and so forth. But it is really up to the owner to decide what to do with it,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman explained that right now the priority is to get the area cleaned up seeded and graded. But there are some hopes as to what this will turn into.

“Whether she almost wants to put a park in there or do something for the neighborhood or it’s really up to her, but there’s been no discussion as to what’s going to happen afterwards,” said Zimmerman.

Although the future of the lot is uncertain, the memory of what happened will not be forgotten.

“You have a sense of closure now. When people drive past there and I know it will be vacant and people will still remember, but having that still standing, really the community is still bleeding,” said Chief Joe Walko of Erie Fire Department.

The city’s been working to get everything in order for the demolition over the last couple of months.

All of the demolition costs are being paid for through state fire insurance money that was received by the city.

The lot is expected to be cleared and seeded by some point tomorrow.