Struggling small business owners in Millcreek still have time to apply for a relief loan

Small business owners in Millcreek who may be struggling this year still have time to apply to a township loan program.

The application period for this zero interest loan program is open until Friday, Feb. 12.

Millcreek Township Supervisors say the program is intended to provide relief for businesses who have been hit hard by the pandemic

Supervisor Dan Ouellet encourages small business owners and landlords who need assistance to apply to the program.

Head to the Erie County Redevelopment Authority’s website ecrda.net to apply for the Millcreek Small Business Loan Program.