Student from Cathedral Prep passes away Saturday evening

A senior at Cathedral Prep has died. Father Scott Jabo, president of Cathedral Prep, informed the student body and parents via an email today.

According to Jabo, 17-year old John Schoenig died Saturday evening. The cause of the death is not yet being shared at this time.

The following is an excerpt from Father Scott Jabo’s message to students and parents:

“To all Prep and Villa Families:

It is with great sadness that I report to you the unexpected death of Cathedral Prep Senior John “Jack” Schoenig. The details of his passing are not entirely clear, and the family has requested a respect of their privacy during this time. This is a very important moment for us as a school community to come together to support his family, friends, and loved ones through prayer at this very trying and unexpected time.”

Father Jabo also mentions in the email that the school with have additional counselors and priests present on both of their campuses to address any spiritual concerns or to discuss their feelings during this time.

