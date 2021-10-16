Student Nursing Association of PA at Penn State Behrend donates items to NICU at Magee Women’s Hospital

Local nursing students gave a helping hand by donating items in need for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Magee Women’s Hospital at UPMC Hamot.

The Student Nursing Association of PA at Penn State Behrend donated clothes, mittens, and diapers to the NICU.

Currently there are 16 babies in the unit with families from other countries who have little to no supplies for their babies.

After not being able to collect any clothes last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the president of SNAP at Penn State Behrend said that the feeling of helping the families this year is very rewarding.

“We have people from their first year of college to their senior year of college right now in this club. So it’s really awesome to see the involvement of everyone coming back to campus after being away for so long and put themselves out there and really help a community which is really awesome to see,” said Alicia Rensel, President of SNAP at Penn State Behrend.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists