Students and parents react to Pennsylvania school closings

Governor Tom Wolf announcing today that all Pennsylvania K-12 schools will be closed starting Monday.

JET 24 Action News’ Starr Bodi spoke to residents and students about the decision.

No confirmed cases of COVID-19 are suspected in Erie County, but parents and even students have a lot to say about the plans put in place.

“It’s mixed feelings. Being home and the two weeks off. I don’t know if we’re overreacting. There’s hasn’t been a whole lot of cases in our area.” said Sara Balough.

Schools across the commonwealth will be closed for the next 10 business days. This decision comes after an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. Closer to home, Erie School District superintendent Brian Polito says he’s been preparing for the cancellation.

“Right now, we’re working on implementing those plans we’re going to finalize our assignments for our staff and we’re going to start implementation next week.” Polito said.

Erie School District will also be distributing tablets to students continue classwork. Students we spoke to say that they have mixed feelings about school being canceled especially from a learning standpoint.

“I’m okay with it, kind of. I understand what they’re doing. They’re trying to sanitize the school and make sure all of us are safe, but at the same time, they’re saying we’re going to have to do online classes, and obviously most of our kids at our school aren’t going to do that.” said Jade Pulling, a student at McDowell High Student.

“Well, it’s not great. A lot of kids are really hyped about it. I’m not one of those kids because it means I’ll have to do online schooling.” said Jace Schelatz, a student at McDowell High School.

As a precautionary measure, the Erie School District will also boost cleaning procedures.

“We’ve increased our cleaning procedures throughout the district so we contacted UPMC and they’re going to come and teach some sanitation procedures.

School breakfast and lunches at the Erie School District will also be available for families to pick up while school isn’t in session