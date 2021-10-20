Students and staff react to Penn State Behrend’s requirements for full vaccinations

All faculty and staff at Penn State Behrend are now required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Joe Biden’s recent executive order applies to locations where work is being conducted under federal contracts.

Those employees must be fully vaccinated by December 8th.

The vaccine mandate applies to full time and part time staff, as well as technical service workers even if they work remotely.

“I do think it helps in the safety of all of us on the campus, especially because all of us have a great more portion than in the past 18 months,” said Matthew Ciszek, John M. Lilley Head Librarian.

“I think it’s important that public safety is number one on the campus and I think that the professors and teachers being vaccinated is needed,” said Daniel Stiller, Student at Penn State Behrend.

“I think that forcing them to get vaccines can be a little overbearing on them since the vaccine is a little rushed out, it could have side effects that are not known yet,” said Matthew Morrocco, student at Penn State Behrend.

The federal vaccine requirement also extends to five other Penn State satellite campuses.

