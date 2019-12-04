Students and teachers take part in Harry T. Burleigh week

Some secondary music teachers and students from the Erie School District got an interactive history and music lesson today.

It’s all part of Harry T. Burleigh week, a week-long event celebrating the composer’s legacy.

The presentation was held this morning at the Blasco Library’s Hirt Auditorium through the Burleigh Legacy Alliance and Erie Arts and Culture.

Attendees were able to learn about Harry Burleigh’s life and music and had an opportunity to hear music composed and sung by Burleigh.

In addition to the presentation, Tennessee State University professor Patrick Dailey joined the students through a video chat for a short Q & A and also performed a song in honor of Burleigh.

“This is a basic activity that we have to encourage our young people not only to discover Harry T. Burleigh, but to discover music,” said Johnny Johnson, President, Burleigh Legacy Alliance.

To watch the full digital exclusive, you can visit the web exclusive section of yourerie.com.