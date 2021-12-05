Students at Cathedral Prep partake in hunger and homeless awareness movement

Students at one local high school took part in a hunger and homeless awareness movement called “Box Village.”

The movement is done by different schools and churches to raise awareness of the impact of homelessness on our community.

The students gathered for one night and live as a small community without electronics from 3 p.m. on December 4th until the morning of December 5th.

Students said that this was a real eye opening experience.

“Honestly just be aware of homeless people in everyone’s community. A lot of people walk by or drive by down the street and you look the other way. Try to open your eyes but there are a lot of people in need,” said Michael Kuzma, Cathedral Prep Student.

The students were also working a two hour shift on the corner of 9th and Sassafras to raise money for a local soup kitchen.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists