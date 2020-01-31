Students at Charter School of Excellence attend ice cream social to celebrate School Choice Week

It might be January, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for ice cream.

Nearly 150 students at the Charter School of Excellence attending an ice cream social at the school. They are celebrating School Choice Week, which recognizes the contributions that charter schools make over traditional public schools.

Dan Hanas, the principal of the Charter School of Excellence, telling us that a key difference is the ability to tailor student’s lesson plans to individual needs.

“We have small, safe learning environments,” Hanas said. “Students are able to learn at their own pace. We differentiate a lot of instruction to make sure we’re meeting everyone’s needs.”