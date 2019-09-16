Students at Collegiate Academy prepare for climate change strike

Students at Collegiate Academy are getting together to take action against climate change.

The Green Team at the high school have already begun making posters for the upcoming strike at Perry Square. Around 25 students from Collegiate Academy are a part of the Green Team.

Science teacher Erica Wisniewski says this is a way for the students to show that they care about the environment.

“It’s important for our students to understand because it is their future and we have to make changes now,” Wisniewski said.

12th grade student Alexa Pierce says that this is an imporant issue that young people should become more knowledgeable about.

“This is a cause that deserves to have a light shed on it and have awareness raised for it,” Pierce said. “Especially as young high school students, we should be knowledgeable about these issues.”

The climate change strike will be held at Perry Square on Friday from 10am to 8pm