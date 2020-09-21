Students at Edinboro University create website to attract tourists and new residents towards Edinboro

A new regional travel website has been created to attract tourists and new residents to visit Edinboro.

Here is more on this effort from the Edinboro community and economic development organization.

A few groups around Erie County came together to design this new website.

The purpose is to promote businesses in the southern part of Erie County.

A new travel website for the southern Erie County was developed by Edinboro University’s Beehive, a group of students and faculty dedicated to regional business expansion and development.

“It was kind of a natural connection being the University in Edinboro and part of the Beehive network that we would work directly with the ECED and help them develop this great travel website,” said Tony Peyronel, Executive Director of Entrepreneurship at Edinboro University.

The Edinboro Community and Economic Development Organization, also known as the ECED, hosted an event displaying the website at the new Lakeside Beach Bar in Edinboro.

The ECED chair said the website demonstrates what Edinboro has to offer.

“You can find out all kinds of places where to eat, where to go, events that are happening, we’re just really thrilled to be able to have this to offer to the community and they did it as students working together,” said Brenda Cannell, Chair for the Edinboro Community and Economic Development Organization.

One local business owner said that she is hopeful that the new Edinboro website will bring more clients to her dance studio.

“It would be great to bring in potential students enrollment. I own Miss Katie’s Dance Studio on 6 N and we have a lot of students that come in from surrounding areas, but it’s just a great way and easy way for people to find where we are and what we have to offer,” said Katie Jones, Owner of Miss Katie’s Dance Studio.

The website was created to help businesses, promote tourism, and attract new residents.

“To increase tourism with this and also use this as a place to recruit individuals and families to come here and live and work,” said Peyronel.

To access the new regional website click here.