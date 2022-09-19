College students wanting to eliminate some of their student debt will soon be able to apply to do so.

President Joe Biden announced plans to reduce student loan debt through federal loan forgiveness applications, but since the news broke there has been a lot of confusion surrounding how to apply.

Matt Mathias spoke to students at Erie universities about how much they really know about the process.

As things stand, it seems many students that would benefit from this heard the initial announcement, but have struggled to keep up with updates about the program.

The White House announced a new plan to help relieve student loan debt, but since then, there has been a lot of confusion about how this process will unfold.

Some people automatically qualify, but most people will have to apply directly. However, that form has yet to be released, leaving students and former students with questions.

“Personally, I probably need to look a little more into it. Obviously it would be great to have a loan erased, but just kind of figuring out how that happens, how that affects everything else,” said Michael Duer, math student, Gannon University.

“Hopefully they’ll send out an email to everyone and stuff because I feel like college kids have a lot to do and if it’s not easy for us to apply for, it’ll be hard to make time for it,” said Olivia Heysek, physicians assistant student, Gannon University.

To receive debt forgiveness before the end of this year, you will have to have your application turned in before November 15.

On the other hand, applications for the expanded public service loan forgiveness program will close on October 31.

Another important note is that only federal loans apply to these forgiveness programs. — that means if you have a private loan, it will not qualify.

We spoke to a former student dealing with this issue.

“The government federal student loans probably made up about a third of my overall debt,” said Anthony Mackulin, former, Behrend student. “It will definitely be helping with a decent amount of it overall, but it won’t be taking the full amount.”

One physician’s assistant student studying at Gannon said that she’ll have $100,000 dollars of debt and this will really help her out.

“I think personally I’m taking almost a hundred in total throughout my whole five years here, and that’s a lot of money. And it definitely makes me excited that some of it could just be wiped away,” said Heysek.

The Department of Education has said that the application forms should become available in early October, likely as an online form to start, with a paper application released later.