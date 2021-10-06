Students at Gannon University add input to new residential hall

Students at Gannon University are getting a say in what their newest residential hall will look like.

Gannon University is giving students the chance to see layouts of the new residential building they are calling South Hall.

The university is looking for feedback while inviting students to share their input at the event that took place on October 6th.

One representative from Gannon University said that students were able to see what the new living space could look like. To do this a model of the dorms was created for students to walk through.

“It’s pretty unique to set up an entire suite in the exact measurements that they are going to be able to envision what a room will look like, what fits in that space, and helps build excitement. To be able to get feedback that they will be able to see in live action when they move in come August I think helps them understand that they are a major part of our process,” said Denise Golden, Director of Residence Life.

Students will be able to move into these dorms in the fall of 2022.

