Students at LECOM spending summer educating on dangers of prescriptions

Students at LECOM are spending their summer trying to educate others about the dangers of unused prescriptions.

Second year medical students are teaming up with several Erie agencies, including the Erie County Health Department and Erie County Sheriff.

Today, students are presenting the “Script to Scrap” program to residents at St. Joseph Apartments.

The program provides information on safe medication handling from the time it’s prescribed, until it’s disposed, as well as, making sure someone else isn’t trying to take their medications.

“Specifically, we are geared toward seniors at this time, because they are the ones with the drugs. They don’t know if people are ruffling through their medicine cabinets or not. It’s just about helping them to become part of the solution,” said Shine Kim, second year LECOM student.

With the help of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and a LECOM security officer, the student’s collected unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal.