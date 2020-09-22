Students at Mercyhurst University host Black Lives Matter march

Hundreds of students from Mercyhurst University voiced their concerns about police brutality despite the concerns over the coronavirus.

This comes as recent protests and mass gatherings continue to spark attention across the country.

We spoke to protesters about the importance of attending the march.

Organizers of tonight’s Black Lives Matter protest at Mercyhurst told us that this is a way for students to express what they’ve been feeling and how they can come together as a community to help put an end to police brutality.

Despite the concerns over COVID-19, hundreds of students gathered with their masks on to raise awareness about recent cases involving police brutality.

Students at the university socially distanced themselves while carrying signs around campus and peacefully chanting.

During the march, students and organizers of the black students for unity stopped throughout campus and gave speeches while reading poems and voicing their concerns for change.

Janice Withers, President of Black Students for Unity said that it is important for college students to use their voices especially as they prepare for their professional careers ahead.

“When we come to adulthood, we come to college. We all form our opinions and own ideas. A lot of people come from areas where they don’t believe in black lives matter or anything like that. We want to start the next generation of ideas,” said Janice Withers, President of Black Students for Unity.

The march ended with the reading of every victim’s name affected by police brutality. This reading was then followed by a prayer.