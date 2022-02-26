Students competing in the qualifier event for the Western Pennsylvania State Championship participated in the VEX Robotics Competition on Feb. 26 at Fort Leboeuf Middle School.

Here are the details surrounding the competition and how it impacts students aside from engineering.

Students who competed in the VEX Robotics Competition are learning fundamental aspects and skills that will play a vital role as they continue to build robots, and in the classroom.

Thirty five teams from all over Western Pennsylvania competed at Fort Leboeuf Middle School in the VEX Robotics Competition.

The teams were judged on numerous aspects.

“They can submit an engineering notebook that shows their design process through the year. They also are interviewed by judges, so they have to explain how they build, created, gone through the entire engineering process to build these robots and test throughout the year, and then they compete in just multiple events,” said Stacy Bukoski, Teacher at Fort Leboeuf Middle School.

The theme of this year’s game is “Tipping Point” where students design a robot to perform tasks while learning how to work together within a group.

“I would take it back to school as made to work with other kids, and to teach other kids what teamwork is about and not to be afraid,” said Faith Baker, Competitor from Franklin High School.

Those involved with VEX Robotics shared what it means to make an impact in the students lives that are competing.

“It’s great. I’ve done various things from coaching basketball and everything, and this is just another way to help young kids, especially with the STEM in that engineering in the computer system, and the way everything’s going it’s really just helping kids and really building kids for the future,” said Steve Cutchall, Program Director at Innovation Institute for Tomorrow.

The winner of the competition will participate in the state championship competition in two weeks at Clarion.