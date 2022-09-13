Cathedral Prep had its first day of classes following renovations as well as a move to a co-ed experience.

Students and faculty were nervous on day one, mostly due to the merger with Villa Maria, but there was a lot to be excited about as the school year kicked off.

It was a bittersweet day and nerve-wracking for some as Cathedral Prep began their school year. Some alumni have shown concern and frustration with the merge with Villa Maria, thinking that traditions and history may be lost.

“I think the Villa girls were a little bit nervous, but coming here and seeing how they incorporated the Villa colors and that we could still keep our traditions, I think we’re doing great. Because now we can take our old traditions from Villa, take our old traditions from Prep, and just combine them and make even more traditions,” said Nabaa Abdelnabi, Cathedral Prep sophomore.

Many students already had some sort of past with co-ed schooling, so they noted that it won’t be an issue adjusting.

“We’ve always known each other, but we’ve never been in the same school. Not the students, but everybody thinks it’s weird that boys and girls are coming together, but if you think about it all of us have come from co-ed schools so it’s not that drastic of a change compared to the building and all of this other stuff,” said Anthony Frisina, Cathedral Prep senior.

The renovations to the building were impressive. As you entered the building, you were immediately met with a new and modern cafeteria space.

Throughout the building, improvements to classrooms were made as well as the addition of new learning spaces, such as the esports lab.

A teacher that has taught at Cathedral Prep for his entire 44-year career said that he didn’t know what to expect as he has only taught boys in this time.

“Not knowing that we’d be co-ed, I was saying ‘jeez I don’t know if I could teach girls. I’ve taught boys my whole life and this is going to be a big change for me.’ But I am so happy. This first day went so well for me. I’m very excited for the school year. I think everything’s going to be great,” said Bob Achille, Cathedral Prep math teacher and class advisor.

Students and staff alike were blown away by the changes to the building and seemed to be excited about the co-ed experience.