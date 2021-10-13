Students from around the region participate in Manufacturing Day

The Bayfront Convention Center is filled with students this morning eager to learn the manufacturing industry during the Manufacturer & Business Association’s 8th Annual Manufacturing Day.

Here is more on this event.

Two eighth grade students are far from graduating high school but are using Manufacturing Day as a way to prepare for their future.

“I wanted to look into manufacturing and how it works and maybe hopefully find a career in manufacturing,” said said Zaina Al-Muraihej, 8th Grader at Walnut Creek.

“I wanted to maybe look into finding a career in engineering and learn more about what they do and how they make the parts in order to make what they make,” Kayla Jackson, 8th Grader at Walnut Creek.

Kayla and Zaina are just two of 1,300 students attending this year’s Manufacturing Day.

Over 50 manufacturing companies showed students the many opportunities the industry has to offer.

“It’s not the dull dirty dungeony types of jobs they may think it is. So you get to these plants and you actually get to go inside of them. There’s a lot of really cool stuff to see like robotics vision systems, moving things around in automation,” said Ben Mintz, Key Account Manager at Neff Automation.

Students from all ages got to learn about manufacturing and even try out some robots.

“One local company who is a long time sponsor show cased its interactive technology to allow students to see what they could be doing in the future.

“Definitely a growth for the automation and just interactiveness. It also helps them see what’s out there, what do they have to learn, what kind of things are they going to like in the future?” said Angie Stiles, Operations Manager at Welding Supply.

