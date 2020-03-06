Breaking News
Students from Erie’s Public Schools taking part in cyber training program at Mercyhurst University

Students from Erie’s Public Schools are taking part in a cyber training program hosted by Mercyhurst University.

45 students will spend today and tomorrow on the campus for the “Hurst Secures” program. For a second year in a row, the camp has been funded through a $500 PA Grant.

Today, students are learning about cyber defense, ethical hacking, recovery skills and how to protect themselves in online environments.

Staff members say this is a great camp to introduce students to a potential career path.

“At this age you start learning what you want to study at a college level, what kind of majors exist out there and what are things you are guaranteed to find a job with when you graduate,” said Christopher Mansour, Assistant Professor, Mercyhurst University.

Two students who performed the best during the camp will receive iPad Pro’s.

