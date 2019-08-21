Students from Kent State University to help create design options for ways to connect Bayfront to neighborhoods

Students from Kent State University will be helping create design options for innovative ways to connect Erie’s Bayfront to neighborhoods throughout Erie.

This is part of Project Gateway, sponsored by the Jefferson Educational Society and the Cleveland Urban Design Collaborative.

The students will work with community leaders during a three day stint to create design options.

The research program is being funded by a grant that was given to the Jefferson Educational Society.

Today, administrators from Kent State came to Erie to map out what the program will look like before the students arrive.

“Our students will be assigned background research. They will be reading all the existing master plans and comprehensive plans that are already in existence for the downtown and for the Bayfront,” said Kristen Zeiber, Project Manager, Cleveland Urban Design Collaborative.

The students will arrive in Erie on October 17, and will stay until October 19.